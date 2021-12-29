Mayor Vico Sotto Had The *Funniest Replies* To Comments On His Christmas Day Family Photo

Thanks to Instagram, you probably already know how your favorite celebs spent their holiday celebrations this year. That includes Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, who posted about his low-key Christmas get-together with his family. If you were online, you might have seen his viral post where he had the most hilarious responses to netizens’ comments, and true enough, he got us totally *ROFL*!

To start off, the 32-year old politician captioned his post with an expressionless “Yan”.

Netizens were surely amused, which prompted them to leave comments on the young Mayor’s post. Vico, known for his goofy remarks, took his time to reply. Here's a rundown of his funny responses:

1. Nothing really grand for Christmas, says the ever-humble public servant.

2. They totally got each other. LOL!

3. He ain't got time for dress code.

4. That moment when you get a *kilig* message, but it turns out it’s not really for you.

5. Mayor Vico also *corrected* one netizen who seems to have spotted another celeb in the photo. Haha!

As of writing, the post garnered over 3.8k comments and 144k likes. Happy holidays, Mayor! Never change.

