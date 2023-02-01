McCoy De Leon Deletes All Photos On IG Except His Family Pic With Elisse Joson And Daughter

It’s no secret that Elisse Joson and McCoy De Leon had a tumultuous start to the year, following the cheating controversy that allegedly sparked their breakup, which was confirmed by McCoy himself on Instagram.

However, there's a chance that the couple found a way to patch things up, as seen on their recent public outing together. Rumors of the possible reconciliation were even fueled by McCoy’s latest move, as he wiped all photos on his feed except his family photo with Elisse and their daughter Felize.

In the comments section, their fans couldn’t help but express their joy towards the news that the couple might be back on. "Sana hanggang dulo kayo pa rin," one netizen commented, among several supportive messages to McCoy.

