McCoy de Leon On His Relationship With Elisse Joson: ‘Masaya kami’

Just last month, Elisse Joson and McCoy de Leon got the Internet into a frenzy after the latter was allegedly caught cheating on Elisse, who is also the mother of his child Felize. The two were then spotted together at an amusement park in Tagaytay weeks after, which made netizens speculate that Elisse and McCoy are now on ~*good terms*~.

Rumors of their *reconciliation* were even fueled by the actor's move when he deleted all of his posts on his Instagram account, except a black-and-white family photo with Elisse and Felize.

In a recent interview, McCoy decided to clear up the rumors once and for all. “Yes, yes,” he answered when asked if he and Elisse have already ironed things out. “Siguro naman, sa pagiging tatay…parang yun naman laging hinahangad…para mapasaya yung pamilya. […] Kumbaga, masaya kami kung ano yung estado ko sa buhay.”

Elisse and McCoy met each other on the set of Be Careful With My Heart. They started being romantically linked in 2017 after their Pinoy Big Brother stint. In October 2021, the actress confirmed that she has given birth to their baby girl, Felize.