McCoy De Leon Pens Open Letter To Daughter Felize Amid Rumors That He *Cheated* On Elisse Joson

Unless you’re living under a rock, you prolly heard about the latest *juicy* gossip to make the headlines today: McCoy De Leon allegedly cheated on his partner Elisse Joson with another woman, and netizens, naturally, are enraged about it.

Neither of the two has issued an official statement about the issue as of writing. Still, eagle-eyed netizens noticed that McCoy had updated the caption of his post last December 21, which originally reads “Lagi mong tatandaan na mahal kita.”

Just hours ago, it was transformed into a longer open letter to Felize. Publish as is, McCoy wrote, “IKAW lang ang nakaka alam. IKAW lang ang makakaintindi sa akin. IKAW lang ang maasahan ko. IKAW lang ang rason kaya ako nabubuhay. IKAW lang ang lahat lahat ko.

“Sana pag tanda mo wag magbago tingin kay Daddy ha. Pasensya na kung hindi lang talaga nakaya ni Daddy. Sana mai-kwento ko sayo pagtanda mo. Don’t worry masasaya naman ikkwento ko na may konting problema hehe para naman maintindihan mo si Daddy… Basta ha lagi kang nasa isip ni Daddy pasensya na rin kung dito ko nailagay message ko. Hindi ko na alam paano kita makakausap eh. Wag bibigyan ng sakit sa ulo si Mommy ha i-love mo siya. Last na...anak wag mo silang pansinin ok? Mahal na mahal kita anak ko. Miss na miss na kita sobra...*hug na mahigpit*”

Despite McCoy's latest move, Elisse still keeps mum about the issue. Just days ago, she was spotted hanging out with her BFF Sofia Andres, who is also rumored to have broken up with her respective partner Daniel Miranda.