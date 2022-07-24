Michael V. Tests Positive For COVID-19 A Second Time: 'Round Two... Fight!'

COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in the Philippines, and it's no surprise that more of the people we personally know and those we see onscreen will be infected at one point or another.

As of July 22, Friday, the Department of Health has reported its highest recorded number of cases in the last five months, with 3,792 new infections.

In an IG post on July 23, Michael V. shared how he's battling the virus a second time.

"ROUND 2… FIGHT!" the comedian wrote in his upload, which featured a positive antigen test result. "Nakatanggap ako ng notification from my old friend, COVID."

It was in July 2020 when Michael V. vlogged about his first ordeal with COVID

"Matagal na kaming hindi nagkikita," Michael V. added. "Actually, sinabihan ko na siya na 'wag nang bumalik pero eto na naman siya… Magha-'HI' lang daw at magpapaalala na nandito lang siya sa tabi-tabi. Hindi naman daw talaga siya umalis, palipat-lipat lang siya ng bahay."

Michael V. also revealed that this time, even his wife contracted the virus. He also lamented how it would also affect his family, community, and work.

"Siyempre inabala niya na naman yung pamilya ko, yung community namin, yung trabaho ko… Pati asawa ko dinamay pa!"

"Kaya COVID, eto ang message ko sa 'yo: Hindi ka pa rin welcome sa bahay."

"Stay safe, everyone."

Get well soon, Michael V.!

