Netizens Are Swooning Over 'PorDeeUniverse,' AKA Michelle Dee And Anntonia Porsild's Adorable Interactions During Miss Universe 2023

Miss Universe is not just about the gowns, the striking visuals, and the captivating runway walks—it's about sisterhood. True enough, we've seen a lot of close friendships form among the Miss Universe beauty queens through the years. Who can forget #Olipia, aka Pia Wurtzbach and Olivia Jordan becoming BFFs after Miss Universe 2015?

This year, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee and Miss Universe Thailand 2023 Anntonia Porsild have showcased the sweetest friendship during the competition, leading up to coronation night in El Salvador. And they have their own portmanteau, too: #PorDee, or #PorDeeUniverse!

In a short interview, Anntonia admitted that she has gotten pretty close with Michelle, who she thinks is a sweetheart. Amid issues pitting them against each other, the Thai beauty queen remains one of the closest Miss Universe contestants to Michelle—and she's not hiding it.

"You know actually in the beginning, Michelle and I just really have each other. And a lot of people were saying that we don't like each other, they're in a feud, whatever it is, but that's not true. Michelle is such a sweetheart," Anntonia shared. "She's such a calming soul that brings calmness and peace," she added.

Netizens were actually gushing over their bond as they prepared for the pageant in El Salvador. Below, we're showing you guys some of Michelle and Anntonia's lovely moments together.

Take a look at Michelle Dee and Anntonia Porsild's friendship:

1. They made the cutest TikTok videos together!

2. Anntonia used Michelle's rehearsal outfit as a blanket. Michelle revealed to her followers how the Thai beauty queen was using her outfit. What a way to show their closeness!

3. Even Thai fans can feel the love between Michelle and Anntonia. In a fan cam, some Thai supporters caught the two chatting during rehearsals in El Salvador. In the video, you can hear people happily cheering for the ladies!

4. Anntonia posted videos of her and Michelle comfortably sitting beside each other. In one video, Michelle even rested her head on Anntonia's shoulder.

5. Michelle and Antonia shared an intimate moment immediately after the coronation. Fans caught the two of them comforting each other with a hug after the final results of Miss Universe 2023 were revealed. This is real sisterhood, you guys.

READ: Aww, This *Heartwarming* Off-Cam Moment Between Michelle Dee And Miss Thailand Antonnia Porsild Is Going Viral

6. A day after the coronation night, the two were among the Miss Universe delegates who went to Mexico for the Miss Universe skincare event. Thai pageant organizer, TPN Global Co., Ltd., uploaded a photo of Michelle and Anntonia all suited up in complementary black and white.

7. Aside from calling her a sweetheart, Anntonia apparently refers to Michelle as ~*daddy*~. LOL! We don't know the history of this nickname but we're loving it. In an Instagram post, Anntonia credited the Filipina beauty queen for taking a photo of one of her rehearsal outfits in El Salvador.

In the caption, she wrote: "Ready for tonight’s activities and Personality Interviews tomorrow! Also thank you daddy @michelledee for my photos today *insert heart emoji*"

8. The ~*daddy*~ saga continues, and they've brought it to the comments section where everyone can see it. In one of Michelle's IG posts, Anntonia commented with multiple *heart eyes emoji*, to which Michelle responded with "hey mommy!" In a very casual reply, Anntonia said, "hi daddy." These two, really!

If you want to look for the comments, check out Michelle's denim-on-denim "ootdee" here.

We'll be on the lookout for future #PorDeeUniverse interactions from these two besties. Best of luck to both of you, Michelle and Anntonia!

