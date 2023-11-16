Michelle Dee Stuns The Crowd With Her ~*Amazing*~ Prelims Performance At The Miss Universe 2023

Michelle Dee is making jaws drop with her current performance at the Miss Universe 2023.

Michelle has been rehearsing her runway walk before the pageant. During the preliminary competition, she proved that her hard work paid off. The Filipina beauty queen devoured the stage with her fiery and confident walk at the El Salvador stage.

She was introduced as someone who advocates inclusivity for individuals on the autism spectrum. It has been an advocacy close to her heart as she grew up with two brothers who are on the spectrum. Before she left for El Salvador, she had also been closely working with autism advocate groups like the Autism Society of the Philippines.

She was definitely on fire during the Swimsuit Segment for the 72nd Miss Universe competition in El Salvador. Michelle chose to wear a red maillot with a plunging neckline that defined her slender and fit body. She owned the stage with her fierce and confident vibe!

For her first official look for the competition, Michelle wore a Mark Bumgarner gown as she savored her moment walking down the stage. She had her shining moment in her sparkly emerald green elegant dress that showed off some skin.

Pageant fans and the El Salvador crowd went completely wild for Michelle after her unique saying "Filipinas" instead of "Philippines" during her Miss Universe introduction.

Her decision to deviate from the usual format of introduction was not only to stand out but also to pay homage to this year's host country, El Salvador. "Filipinas" is the Spanish translation of the word Philippines, which is the native language of El Salvador.

"Even before arriving in El Salvador, I knew I wanted to say 'Filipinas' But it was after the first time I said it, a lot of the Latinas said, 'Oh, I love that you said Filipinas, Filipinas, Filipinas," Michelle stated in an interview with Dyan Castillejo.

Michelle also shared that she took Spanish classes right after she won the Miss Universe Philippines 2023. For her, she's not just in El Salvador to compete with other beauty queens but to also represent the Philippines, thus coming well-prepared was a must.

"Of course, you have to study the place that you're going to, the culture. You don't want to come empty-handed. And of course, I want to represent the Philippines in the best way possible. And that includes doing the extra mile and trying to learn the language, trying to be more engaging as well," Michelle explained.

In less than a week a new Miss Universe will soon be crowned, but Michelle does not feel too pressured about it. Instead, she expressed her joy in working and connecting with like-minded women through the Miss Universe competition. "Of course, it doesn't feel like a competition. It doesn't. Because essentially, we're all here for the same purpose. We're all so driven and empowered," Michelle remarked.

"And one of my biggest takeaways has always been to build that relationship with so many like-minded girls as well. So I just love being able to connect with people, knowing their stories, what drives them, what makes them passionate," she added.

The coronation night will be live-streamed on November 19, 2023, at 9 a.m. Philippine time on the official YouTube page of the Miss Universe.