Michelle Dee Is Going *All Out* For The Miss Universe 2023, And Here's How We Can Help Her Win The Crown

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee is set to embark on a major ~life-changing~ journey.

In a video she shared on Instagram, we see that she's ready to win the Miss Universe crown on November 18 in El Salvador.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMD (@michelledee)

"A journey of (more than) a thousand steps," she wrote in the caption.

Her official headshots for the pageant were also released, and she definitely channeled her inner goddess in the photos!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In a 24 Oras interview with Nelson Canlas, she described how tedious it has been for her to juggle her trainings and other schedules. "Patayan ang training almost every day but also we have some requirements to fulfill, also some responsibilities to our sponsors...we have to know how to make our priority list."

Michelle also assured her 200% dedication to her Miss Universe preps. During the GMA Gala 2023, PEP.ph asked her about her strategy for the competition, to which she answered, "My belief is that if you work hard, the universe will reward you. So I'm giving it 200% of my efforts."

As of October 9, the online voting criteria for the pageant is up and running. Supporters can now cast their votes to help Michelle win the crown.

Here's a step-by-step process on how you can successfully register our votes for Michelle: