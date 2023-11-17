Miss Universe 2023: See Michelle Dee's *Unusual* Choice For National Costume

Whoa! Michelle Dee sought to conquer the Miss Universe 2023 runway in an aircraft-inspired ensemble.

Philippine representative Michelle made waves online for her ~*super cool*~ outfit for the competition's National Costume round. Paying tribute to her advocacy as an Air Force reservist, Michelle sported a costume with huge airplane wings. On it is a breathtaking mural depicting the Philippines' most-loved tourist spots, with the country's official tourism slogan "Love The Philippines."

"In the grand tapestry of the Philippines comes a National costume as stunning as its archipelago. Behold, Sergeant Michelle Marquez Dee, Miss Universe Philippines, adorned in the nation’s pride and heritage. With each thread woven into the “solihiya” pattern, an iconic design used in the tropics of the Philippines, it embraces her body flawlessly — unfolding the story of the islands’ unity and artistry," Michelle wrote on Instagram.

READ: Michelle Dee Is Going *All Out* For The Miss Universe 2023, And Here's How We Can Help Her Win The Crown

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

During her walk, described her 'fit as, "resilient and radiant" just like the Philippines. Michelle ended her walk with a firm salute to everyone watching and supporting her.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Fellow celebrities and some netizens couldn't help but gush over Michelle's look. Love and support flooded the beauty queen's national costume post. Fellow beauty queen, Krishnah Gravidez showed excitement for Michelle and said, "YES YES YES!!!! 5TH CROWN ONBOARDING!!!! *fire emoji*"

One comment also read, "Tatlong bilyon ikaw lang ang aming gusto!!! Lipad na sa ERE, our Miss Universe 2023!!!" Another described her costume as "unconventional."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Michelle is currently vying for the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown. The coronation night will be live-streamed on November 19, 2023, at 9 a.m. Philippine time on the official YouTube page of the Miss Universe.

Best of luck to you, Captain MMD!