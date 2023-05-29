Michelle Dee *Proudly* Comes Out As Bisexual

Letting her bi flag fly! Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee is officially ~*loud and proud*~ of her sexuality, and we’re totally here for it.

In a report by Pep.ph that mentions her interview with MEGA Magazine, the beauty queen unapologetically set the record straight on her sexual orientation. “I definitely identify myself as bisexual. I’ve identified with that for as long as I can remember. I’m attracted to all forms of beauty, all shapes and sizes,” she revealed.

The 28-year-old beauty queen from Makati shared that she never really felt the need to come out to her loved ones, and that she was raised in a space devoid of discrimination. “I grew up in an environment where we’d appreciate pogi [and] maganda. I never had to quote, unquote come out. I was never really confronted about it by my parents or people who matter,” she said.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Further, she emphasized that she had long been an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, way before she started joining pageants. “Even before coming out, I’ve been attending Pride marches. I have too many friends and best friends in the community. I’ve been a loud and proud ally. It’s just that I never gave a confirmation [of my sexuality],” she added.

According to her, she never felt the need to come out because she’s worth much more than her sexual identity. "I have so much more to offer the world and the universe than how I identify myself. This is also the reason why I chose not to come out despite the pressure to come out during the competition," she continued.

Michelle said now feels like the perfect timing to own her story given the malicious rumors swirling around her old photos that recently made rounds online. "When somebody takes away your story, then you should take control of that narrative. Turn it around and make it an empowering story. So that’s what I’m doing.”

Keep doing you, queen!