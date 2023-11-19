Michelle Dee Reflects On Her Miss Universe Stint: ‘Everything always happens for a reason’

Reigning Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee ended her pageant journey on a high note. Aside from her top 10 finish, she was also recognized with the Spirit of Carnival award by longtime Miss Universe sponsor Carnival Cruises, and named a Gold winner for the Voice for Change competition.

Although her goal of bagging another crown for the country fell short, she did great still—recognized as one of the frontrunners to win this year and an impressive contender with her stunning runway outfits and fierce disposition.

On her Instagram account, she reflected on her Miss Universe stint. “We did what we could, but destiny has greater things for us! Everything ALWAYS happens for a reason.”

She also took the moment to thank the Filipino pageant community, who went ~*all out*~ in supporting her. “I’m still trying to compose my thoughts and feelings with everything going on, but all I know is I’m truly indebted to all of you! We showed the whole universe what our #BAYANIHAN spirit can do, and let’s keep shaking them. Mahal na mahal ko kayo.”

Aww. Well done, Michelle. We’re still so proud of you!