Michelle Madrigal On Her U.S. Citizenship Journey: 'All I could think of after my oath was Anika'

Michelle Madrigal is officially a U.S. citizen!

On Instagram, the former actress turned fitness trainer posted a photo after her oath-taking ceremony where she proudly waved the American flag along with her certificate as she plugged her newest vlog.

In Michelle's vlog, she shared her journey towards her citizenship and gave out a few helpful tips to those who are considering it. Michelle shared how she was feeling really emotional as she went to her oath-taking by herself.

"Gusto ko lang may family dito to celebrate but we did it! I am a U.S. citizen," she said. "All I could think of after my oath-taking was Anika and this whole thing going on with my divorce. 'Pag may malaking bagay na nangyayari or you want to be surrounded by family, all I wanted [to do] was hug Anika."

Crying happy tears, Michelle said, "My Mom's in New Jersey and I wanted my sisters to be here, and also since my Mom is already a Green Card holder and she lives here. Iniisip ko talaga yung Daddy ko. If he was still alive, nagkaroon sana ako ng chance to petition him."

According to Michelle, the entire process of getting her citizenship was really fast. She moved to the U.S. in 2016 while holding a permanent Green Card and she applied for her citizenship in November just to see "kung gaano katagal yung process." By January, she received a letter in the mail for an interview.

She added, "Ang bilis ng pangyayari. Just looking back, I didn't realize na parang naka five or six years na ako dito sa States. I'm just really happy and I'm just nervous."

"Ang dami lang nagtra-transition na nangyayari sa buhay ko," Michelle shared. She went on to talk about her divorce from Troy Woolfolk, which she said she has "moved on with the actual relationship." Now that she's a full-fledged American, Michelle is looking forward to new beginnings.

