Aww, Enzo Pineda Had The Sweetest Message For Michelle Vito On Their Second Anniversary

Michelle Vito and Enzo Pineda are celebrating their second year as a couple!

To mark the occasion, Michelle and Vito exchanged the *sweetest* messages on Instagram. Enzo posted several couple photos with the caption, "My love for you grows each passing day, like the universe that has no end, nor a beginning. Infinite and eternal. You are the brightest star in my sky. Thank you for your unconditional love and patience. You are the reason why I strive to become a better man."

He added, "Despite the challenges in life, for me this has been the best two years of my existence and counting. Salamat my Dai dahil binigyan mo ako ng pagkakataon mag mahal ng isang anghel. I’m so lucky to have an incredible and strong woman by my side. Always remember na nandito ako lagi to support, to protect, and to love you with all my heart. I love you so much. Happy anniversary."

Continue reading below ↓

Michelle responded to the post, saying, "Happy anniversary, mahal. I love love love you! See you in a bit."

She also shared a short but sweet message for Enzo in a separate post: "Two years of love and laughter. Happy anniversary mahal. I love you."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The two first met on the set of the 2019 drama Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit. They confirmed their relationship in August 2020.