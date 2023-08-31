Mel Tiangco, Vicky Morales, And Karen Davila Mourn The Passing Of Late Broadcast Journalist Mike Enriquez

It has been an emotional week for the broadcasting industry in the Philippines with the passing of veteran broadcast journalist Mike Enriquez. For 54 years, Mike has been dedicated and passionate about journalism in the country until his death on August 29, 2023. He was 71 years old.

As the curtains officially closed for the news icon, friends and family paid tribute to him by remembering his grit towards his chosen profession, and his kindness towards everyone.

But more than losing a news icon, fellow reporters have lost a friend, a mentor, and an inspiration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GMA Integrated News (@gmanews)

With all their might, Mel Tiangco and Vicky Morales maintained their composure to report the death of their beloved colleague for more than 20 years during GMA 24 Oras airing on August 29, 2023. Mel and Mike were the first mainstay anchors of the newscast since 2004.

"Gusto kong palakpakan si Mike kasi ang galing talaga," Mel said after a VO report on Mike's life as a journalist aired. Applause for the late journalist filled the studio and also the homes of everyone watching the news that night.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Just when they were about to finish the extro, Vicky couldn't help but break into tears. Regardless, she stood firm and looked straight into the camera and completed her part in the extro.

In that moment, Mel and Vicky tugged at the hearts of every Filipino who also felt that Mike had been part of their daily lives, whether it was through his radio broadcasts or his iconic TV shows, like Imbestigador and Saksi.

In a heartfelt tweet, ABS-CBN broadcast journalist Karen Davila described Mike as someone who was down to earth and funny. Karen and Mike were the first anchors of the newscast, Saksi, in 1999.

"Mike was a good guy. Down to earth. Funny. Magaan ka-trabaho, napakasaya kasama," Karen wrote.

Karen also shared some of Mike's unforgettable wise words. "I’ve always kept close to my heart what he told me, “the challenge is staying humble as you go up the ladder” Mike, I am forever grateful having known you," the ABS-CBN News anchor remarked.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Another news personality who shared a touching memory of Mike was Mariz Umali. On Instagram, the journalist remembered some of her fondest memories with Mike, who was one of the principal sponsors in her marriage with fellow journalist Raffy Tima.

Mariz felt honored for all the opportunities she had in reporting news alongside Mike.

"Habambuhay na tatatak ang mga aral na sa iyo’y nakuha… Magsisilbing inspirasyon at gabay ang bawat salita’t gawa mong pamana…Ang iyong alaala’y hindi kailanman magmamaliw sa aming mga puso…Pagkat tunay ka naming hinahangaan, tinitingala at nirerespeto," Mariz wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by marizumali (@marizumali)

It is also worth noting Pia Arcangel's tribute to Mike. She uploaded a moving excerpt from her June 2022 interview with the late news icon. Mike was then recovering from a kidney transplant.

"Lahat ng meron tayo, hiram lang natin ito. Pinahiram lang sa atin. And that’s enough reason na magpasalamat," Mike said during their interview. Upon hearing his words, no one can deny how humble and kind Mike was.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Pia ended her post with a heartfelt "Thank you, Booma."

"Booma" was a moniker for Mike back when he had a fuller figure. Later on, he adapted it and used it as a call sign for their radio communications inside the newsroom. That's why most people from their newsroom—which was mostly behind the cameras—called him Booma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pia Arcangel (@piaarcangel)

A public viewing for Mike will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 8:30AM to 3PM at the Christ the King Parish Greenmeadows.