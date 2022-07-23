Mikee Quintos And Paul Salas Had The Sweetest First Anniversary Celebration In Boracay

Mikee Quintos and Paul Salas have actually been dating for a year already!

The Kapuso couple made the revelation in Paul's recent vlog, uploaded on July 21, Thursday.

In the video, entitled "Mikee, will you be my...", Paul shares moments from their trip to Boracay, which was actually to celebrate their first anniversary.

"Masaya ‘ko ikaw kasama ko," Mikee told Paul in the vlog. Aww.

As it turns out, Paul also had a surprise up his sleeve, to formally ask Mikee to be his date to GMA's Thanksgiving Gala, which takes place on July 30 at the grand ballroom of the Shangri-La at The Fort.

Paul planned the proposal to be outdoors, which almost didn't happen because it rained. Thankfully, the sky cleared up at that very moment. Naturally, Mikee said 'Yes.'

It was during a May episode of the talk show Mars Pa More when Paul admitted that he and Mikee were dating. He didn't give any additional details, though, as to how long they've been seeing each other. They first worked together on the TV show The Lost Recipe.

Paul previously dated Barbie Imperial and their relationship ended in 2018. In 2019, Mikee confirmed her relationship with a non-showbiz boyfriend. In 2020, she, later on, noted that they had broken up.

Watch Paul's vlog here:

