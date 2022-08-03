Miles Ocampo And Elijah Canlas Just Went On A Trip To Baguio As ~Lovers~ And We’re So Jealz

On their recent vacation to the City of Pines, lovebirds Elijah Canlas and Miles Ocampo didn’t shy away from a little PDA. Now ~Instagram official~ after confirming their relationship last May, they shared adorable snaps of their trip, looking *cozy* and happy with each other as they took the time to unwind.

“Saya! Would recommend 101%,” the young actor wrote on Instagram, sharing a carousel of couple pics that show him hugging Miles from behind in a mirror selfie, plus, a couple of snippets from their food trips and sightseeing escapades.

Naturally, their celeb friends couldn’t resist commenting about their ~romantic~ trip.

“Recommended po ba dapat na may kayakap?” former beauty queen MJ Lastimosa jokingly asked. We get it, girl—we’re so *jealz* too!

Others dropped heart-eyed emojis, also teasing the actor about Baguio’s cold weather and his *loverboy* era. Cute!

Of course, Miles didn’t miss appreciating her beau’s post by writing back. “Butbuttttt,” she replied, coupled with melting face and earth emojis. So adorable!

Stay in love, Miles and Elijah!

