Mimiyuuuh Had A Super Relatable Experience With Her *First Heartbreak*: 'I thought I found my home'

Mimiyuuuh just opened up about a relationship that ended recently.

In a vlog entitled, "My First Heartbreak Story", the content creator shared that she had met someone through a dating app. After dating a few times, the guy went overseas to pursue his studies and she was faced with the decision of whether or not to stay in the relationship.

At times, Mimiyuuuh felt they would break up, but the guy would woo her. She also realized that she was "pabebe" and toxic, which she fixed.

On her birthday on November 11, Mimiyuuuh didn't receive a gift from the guy and told him how disappointed she felt. About a week or so after, she flew to Indonesia for work and received a message from the guy breaking up with her.

"Hi, I think this is not gonna work. Naghahanap lang ako ng tiyempo to say this to you." read the guy's message.

"I really felt alone kasi all this time, I thought I found my home," Mimiyuuuh shared, going on to share advice to people who may also be going through the same thing.

"'Wag niyo pong sisihin sarili niyo kasi hindi niyo po 'yon mararamdaman sa tamang tao."

"In this experience po, natutunan ko po na kahit ano man po ang mangyari sa buhay ninyo, ang tanging kasangga niyo lang po ay yung sarili niyo, you know what I’m saying? Babalik at babalik lang po tayo sa sarili natin. Totoo po talaga, as in, totoo po talaga ang self-love."

"Kung mahal mo ang sarili mo, don’t disregard yung nafi-feel mo na red flag. It will just lead to something worse in the future. Know what you deserve 'cause you deserve the best."

"I need to learn to let go of yung mga experiences with him, yung mga nakakakilig ganyan, kasi parang that will just hold me down, you know what I’m saying?"

"If you are going through tough times, heartbreaks, you know what I’m saying, just always remember that there are a lot of people who love you. You have your friends, you have your family."

Watch Mimiyuuuh's vlog here:

