Miriam Quiambao Recovers From COVID-19: 'Nakalaya na ako!'

Miriam Quiambao just made a joyous announcement on social media: She's recovered from COVID-19!

The Miss Universe 1999 1st runner-up took to IG to share the happy news.

"SA WAKAS! NAKALAYA NA AKO!!!!" Miriam wrote in her post, which featured negative antigen tests as proof. "Oh, it feeels sooo good to be negative!!! Thank you to all [who] prayed for us! Thank you, Lord, for healing us!"

Based on the photos, Miriam tested negative for the virus on January 20.

Earlier in January, Miriam shared how her two kids, Elijah and Ziki, came down with a fever after their cook recovered from COVID.

"Both babies down with fever," Miriam said in the caption. "Our cook just came out from resolved Omicron after seven days. She tested negative na."

After over a week, Miriam gave an update to share her experience with the virus. Miriam said she exhibited all symptoms of Omicron: runny nose, itchy throat, headache, chills, fever, body malaise, shortness of breath, productive cough, and diarrhea.

"At first, I wasn’t sure what it was because initially, I thought the fever was all part of the post-vax side effects… Until I had the colds & sore throat and then I knew it wasn’t just the vax. Day 3, I tested positive on an antigen test and it somehow confirmed my fears."

Thankfully, Ziki and Elijah, as well as the firstborn of her husband Ardy Roberto, Joshua, all had mild symptoms.

"For those still healthy, stay safe and stay at home," Miriam urged netizens. "God’s got this!"