Everything You Need To Know About The Miss Universe 2023 Competition

With over 90 women from around the globe vying for the 72nd Miss Universe title, Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel will be crowning her successor this month. Held in the magical El Salvador, dubbed "a shining jewel in Latin America," the beauty queens have been busy since their arrival—from hitting the beach and learning how to surf, to witnessing a Mayan Fire Ritual. Despite their jam-packed schedule, the candidates also made sure to spend quality time with kids at Benjamin Bloom's Children Hospital as part of their involvement with Smile Train, the world's largest cleft charity.

The main event—coronation night—is coming up soon, so we put together a quick guide on must-know info, just for you.

Here are the important details you need to know about the Miss Universe 2023 competition:

When and where will Miss Universe 2023 coronation night be held?

Viewers can tune in and watch the 2023 Miss Universe titleholder get crowned on Saturday, November 18 at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador. Pinoy pageant enthusiasts can show their support for our PH bet and tune in through A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC. These platforms will livestream the pageant finals for free on at 9AM Philippine time on Sunday, November 19.

The Preliminary Competition will take place on Wednesday, November 15, and includes both the Swimsuit and Evening Gown segments. Meanwhile, the National Costume show is set for Thursday, November 16.

Who are the hosts for Miss Universe 2023?

It'll be an all-female hosting team for the 2023 Miss Universe competition. Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, TV host Jeannie Mai, and award-winning journalist Maria Menounos will grace the main stage. Emmy-winning host Zuri Hall and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray are also returning as backstage correspondents.

Set your alarms so you don't miss out on coronation night!