Here Is Miss Universe 2023's Winning Answer—And The Complete Top 3 Q&A Transcript

The Top 3 question and answer portion of the Miss Universe 2023 was definitely a must-see! Three beautiful and deserving women answered the same question: If you could live one year in another woman’s shoes, who would you choose and why?

Read the complete transcript for Miss Universe 2023 Top 3 Q&A:

Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild

Answer: "I would choose Malala Yousafzai because I know the struggles she had to deal with in order to get to where she is today. She had to fight for women's education, to fight for all women to be able to stand strong and be the change and live by example. If I could choose anyone, that would be her."

Miss Australia Moraya Wilson

Answer: "I would live my mother's year in her birth year because she's a very strong woman. She's taught me how to work hard, how to be great, how to be strong. And I'm forever grateful for those lessons she taught me."

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios

Answer: "I would choose Mary Wollstonecraft because she opened the gap and it gave opportunity to many women. And what I would do, I would want that gap, that income gap would open up so that women could work in any area that they choose to work in, because there are no limitations for women. That was 1750. Now in 2023, we are making history."

