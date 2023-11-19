Miss Universe 2023: Top 5 Q&A Transcript

The Miss Universe 2023's most anticipated question and answer portion just finished, you guys! Five beauty queens proved that they're not just intelligent women with undeniable charisma—they also have a big heart that fights for change.

We're telling you, this year's Miss Universe competition is an extremely tight race! The Top 5 candidates didn't disappoint with their answers.

Read the complete transcript for Miss Universe 2023 Top 5 Q & A:

Miss Australia Moraya Wilson

Question: How would you use the Miss Universe platform to promote global gender equality?

Answer: "I would use the Miss Universe platform to push a message. I think this community is strong and when we bond together we create changes. When it comes to gender equality, when we use our voice, when we use our power to make a change, that's when real movement happens."

Miss Puerto Rico Karla Guilfú Acevedo

Question: If you win tonight, what would you bring to the Miss Universe brand?

Answer: "I would use that opportunity to show the world the relevance of beauty queens nowadays. I would use my activism regarding mental health and tell the world that if we use our voices, if we take up space, if we're courageous enough to be ourselves in this world, I would use this platform to reach out."

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios

Question: What qualities and values guide you as a leader and role model for others?

Answer: "The quality that has inspired me and has inspired millions of women and girls today is humility, and to be able to appreciate all the little things. Because that's the most valuable and is the essence of being human."

Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild

Question: If you could speak to a room full of students about online bullying, what would you say?

Answer: "I would say to not listen to what people have to say. Because in the end everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and it is up to us on how we'll react to it. Use our voice to stand up for what is right, and be the change that we want to see in the world by living by example. Don't listen to the hate because it doesn't shape us. But what shapes us is how get back up and how we move forward from that."

Miss Colombia Camila Avella

Question: If this was your last day on Earth, how would you live it?

Answer: "I am already living it because I'm here. I'm breaking stereotypes. Being a woman, being a mother is to live history and legacy, something that I wanted to see in women, mothers, and children."