We Can't Unsee! Miss India Is Totally A *Lookalike* Of Pia Wurtzbach

Take a good look at the picture below. Looks familiar? If you thought it was former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, think again.

Meet Shweta Sharda, the proud representative of India and a part of the Top 20 at this year’s Miss Universe competition. If you confused her for Pia, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Photos of Shweta have been going viral because netizens couldn’t help but point out how similar she looks to the former Miss Universe titleholder.

"Pia Wurtzbach, awat na please. Nanalo ka na eh. Wag na magpanggap na Miss India," a netizen joked in a now-viral Facebook post.

Other netizens jumped in on the fun, commenting "queeen Pia Wurtzbach give chance to others naman po." LOL!

Netizens from X (formerly called Twitter) also noticed the uncanny similarities, writing, "Pia Wurtzbach, is that you?" and "I don't know if it's just me, but Miss Universe India looks like Pia Wurtzbach." (Trust us, though. It's not just you.)

Who Is Miss India Shweta Sharda?

Curious to know more about Miss India Shweta Sharda? There is more to this beauty queen than just being Pia Wurtzbach’s alleged lookalike.

The 23-year-old hails from Chandigarh, aptly known as the City of Beauty. At the age of 16, she moved to Mumbai with her mother to pursue a career in modeling and eventually became one of the most recognizable faces in India for her television appearances. Thanks to her talent for dancing, she has appeared on several reality dance TV shows, including Dance India Dance, Dance Deewane, and Dance Plus. She even secured a choreographer position for another series called Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She is also the current titleholder for Miss Diva Universe 2023.

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by Cosmo.ph editors.