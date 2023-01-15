Whoa! Miss Universe *Might* Launch Its Very Own Reality Show Soon

The Miss Universe pageant has been through *a lot* of changes. In 2022, the organization was purchased by Thai media tycoon Anne Jakrajutatip following the news that it will now allow mothers and married women to join the competition. Miss Universe’s new era doesn’t stop there, however, as it will reportedly have its very own reality show, too!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

A recent report by TIME states that Anne JKN, the CEO of JKN Global which owns the Miss Universe pageant, plans to create a reality show that she hopes will be a “mash-up” of Project Runway and American Idol. The show will have 13 episodes that will follow the contestants’ journey up until the coronation night, and it will also feature the winner’s reign as Miss Universe.

“We would love to have the iconic woman each year for everyone around the world—particularly women and LGBTQ—to look up to,” says Anne. “I don’t want to have the Miss Universe competition objectify women. This year is a new year of Miss Universe, or I’d rather call it a new paradigm of the global female empowerment platform.”

As of writing, the reality show is still in development and has yet to be picked up by entertainment production houses.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

The 71st Miss Universe will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, with our very own Celeste Cortesi representing the Philippines.

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

MORE FROM COSMO:

Oh No! A Filipina Gets *Mocked* By Netizens After Calling Charles & Keith A 'Luxury' Brand

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Whoa, The Resort That Lee Jong Suk And IU Reportedly Stayed At In Japan Costs Almost P110K

5 K-Dramas Where The Main Character Was *Replaced* During The Production