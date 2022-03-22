This Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Candidate Is Being Accused Of 'Blackfishing'

An American vlogger is making some serious accusations against Miss Universe Philippines 2022 candidate Shaira Aliyah Diaz.

In one of her vlogs, pageant content creator The Sovereign pointed out that the San Pablo, Laguna candidate was not showing her natural hair texture.

"I know what you're doing and what you're trying to go for right here," The Sovereign said in her video. "We both know what you're trying to do. It's not working. Stop that. Stop it."

"I'm not sure this is your natural hair texture. I know weaves and stuff and I see straight hair on a black girl. We know hair."

"All this mattedness and clumpiness? It's because this is an old wig. This is not an extension. This is a half wig."

The Sovereign also checked out Shaira's TikTok videos to compare what appears to be Shaira's old photos to her more recent ones. She used a birthmark on Shaira's forehead to help confirm her identity in photos and clips.

"I was not even sure if these were the same people. I used a series of birthmarks and matched them up. Going so far as to go to TikTok and match up her TikTok to the different faces that you see on the screen. These are all the same people."

"In the United States, we have a name for something like this," The Sovereign added.

The Sovereign might be referring to "blackfishing," which kind of sounds like catfishing, except it refers to depicting or portraying Black culture as a product through means such as hair styling and makeup.

While Shaira posts about being mistaken as black in her TikTok videos, she describes herself as "Filipina and proud."

Both Shaira and the Miss Universe Philippines organization have yet to comment on the matter.

Watch The Sovereign's vlog here: