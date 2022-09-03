The Miss Universe Pageant Is Reportedly *For Sale*

You guys, the Miss Universe pageant is reportedly up for sale.

According to an article published by the New York Post, Ari Emanuel, "superagent" and the CEO of Endeavor, an entertainment and media agency that owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the William Morris Talent Agency, and the Miss Universe Organization, has been having a hard time selling the pageant. Ari bought the Miss Universe pageant from Donald Trump in 2015. ICYDK, he's also the inspiration behind Hollywood agent Ari Gold in the HBO show Entourage.

Sources claim that Ari "has been shopping around his Miss Universe business for the last six months for $20 million, with no luck." Little detail is known about the alleged interested buyer.

The article also noted that someone familiar with Miss Universe said the organization—which includes Miss USA and Miss Teen USA—"books $2 million in losses annually while generating revenue between $7 million and $9 million." While it has been fairly profitable, it had to cancel many of its events in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Continue reading below ↓

Miss Universe 2022 was originally set for December 2022 and has been moved to the first quarter of 2023.

MORE ON MISS UNIVERSE:

Catriona Gray Had A ~Queenly~ Response As To Why She Supports Mothers And Married Women To Join Miss Universe

Wow, The Miss Universe Organization Will Reportedly Begin Accepting Mothers And Married Women To Compete

ICYDK, Miss Universe Queens Pia Wurtzbach, Demi Tebow, And Iris Mittenaere Share A *Special* Filipino Connection