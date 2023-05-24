Moira Dela Torre’s Siblings React To Jason Hernandez’s New Song ‘Ikaw Pa Rin’

Jason Hernandez is currently the talk of the town for his alleged display of a new love life after separating from his estranged wife Moira Dela Torre.

Just today, it seems like all the news that he’s dating someone new is just part of a PR stunt after he dropped the music video of his new song Ikaw Pa Rin. Here's the notable lyrics: "At noong sinabi kong mahal ko siya, hindi ko mapigilan ang isipin kita. Kahit na lumipas ang buwan at taon, bakit ikaw pa rin hanggang ngayon ang hinahanap ko?"

The MV even included clips from his memorable moments with his former love—including their wedding and proposal video, a telltale sign that the song is dedicated to Moira.

As of writing, the Paubaya singer hasn’t reacted to the music video yet. Her younger siblings aired their takes via Twitter, though, spilling some ~tea~ about what goes on behind all the headlines.

“Parang di accurate yung lyrics sa ginagawa mo IRL ah,” Moira's younger sister Reese wrote. Her ate J’mee also echoed her sentiments, disclosing that Jason didn’t ask for permission to use their wedding clips and that he never made an effort to make amends with Moira and their family.

See their tweets below:

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓



