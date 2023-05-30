Moira Dela Torre Releases A Statement Addressing Allegations Made By Songwriter Lolito Go

Days after songwriter Lolito Go took to Facebook to share his sentiments about Moira Dela Torre and Jason Hernandez's split, the singer released a statement to quash his claims.

"I never imagined that I would find myself in a situation where I have to explain and defend my decision to leave a marriage, as well as justify the state of my mental health.

It is truly disheartening that I am being questioned and asked to prove my worth as a songwriter and artist. However, despite the overwhelming circumstances, I feel a strong inner calling to stand up for myself and protect my integrity," she wrote on Instagram.

Lolito Go claimed that he used to be Moira's ghostwriter, helping her compose songs without being credited. However, the singer denied the allegations.

"I want to set things straight once and for all. Let me be clear: I have never employed a ghostwriter. Throughout my career, I have been fortunate enough to collaborate with immensely talented artists who treat each other with respect and acknowledge the contributions we all bring to the table," she said. "Every song I have created is a true reflection of my deepest emotions and experiences. I am fully prepared to provide evidence that supports this truth, including screenshots of conversations and recordings of my songs, which will undoubtedly validate and disprove the harmful accusations made against me."

Instagram/jasonmarvinph

Moira also revealed that she didn't cheat on her ex-husband Jason, and is focused on her path towards healing.

"I did not cheat on Jason. It is unfair that I find myself in a position where I have to defend my name and even explain why I did not deserve to be cheated on," she wrote.

"Currently, my focus is on the path towards healing, as the weight of trauma still lingers heavily in my heart. This process is not only essential for my own well-being but also for the well-being of those dear to me who have unwaveringly stood by my side throughout these challenging times-my loving family, my dedicated band, my friends, who have all been my source of emotional support.

"Their presence has been my anchor, grounding me during these turbulent moments. I hold onto hope that, one day, when the dust settles and clarity is restored, I will have the capacity to embrace a love that is faithful and genuine. I take solace in the knowledge that I am Moira-an artist-who will bravely navigate these challenges and emerge stronger than ever."

