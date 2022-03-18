Momoland's Nancy, Nadine Lustre, Jay Park, And Other Celebs Star In James Reid's Latest MV

Happy Friday: James Reid continues to take over the music world by dropping the MV of his song Hello 2.0 (Legends Only), and let me tell you—it’s all you need to soundtrack your weekend.

As if his star power isn’t enough, he also enlisted a number of fellow Asian celebrities (36 to be exact!) to make appearances in the star-studded MV, including Momoland’s Nancy, Jay Park, and his reel-to-real ex-beau Nadine Lustre.

The track, which was amplified in collaboration with Korean superstar Jay B of GOT7 and Taiwanese-American rapper OZI, aims to "honor Asian talent by signifying the ways in which music breaks barriers set by language and the limitations of the pandemic", according to Careless Music.

The all-star ensemble took turns lip-synching to the upbeat track, directing their own selves from their respective places all over Asia. Other celebs in the mix include Mimiyuuuh, Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil, Vaness Wu of F4, and many more.

The music video was orchestrated by James’ LA-based music label Transparent Arts, in collaboration with Careless Music and H1ghr Music.

Watch the full “Hello” remix video here:

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.