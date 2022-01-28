You Have To See Morissette Amon And Dave Lamar's ~Kilig~ Wedding Film

Morissette Amon and Dave Lamar have officially tied the knot!

On Instagram, Morissette announced the good news on January 28: "We are so happy to finally officially announce that WE ARE MARRIED!"

Morissette shared, "It was so hard trying to keep this a secret for the past several months, but we're finally free!"

"What a ride it's been @davejlamar! To the stars and the Moon, I love you, my Husband! Thank you for being my True North through it all, holding my hand as we journey through this life together. And I can't wait to keep going Up and Away and experience it all with you," she added.

Meanwhile, Dave wrote, "The journey has been incredible. I am so overwhelmed and blessed that God led me to my true north, my best friend, and now my wife!"

Apart from announcing the happy news, the couple also dropped a collaboration of four songs through their side project that they named From The Sea. In a super ~kilig~ wedding film dropped on Morissette's YouTube channel, the description states that Morissette and Dave wrote, produced, and sang four songs that "express our love story of now 11 years, and we're thrilled to also finally share this with the world!"

The video's description also reads, "In line with the new EP, we thought of utilizing these songs as the soundtracks of this milestone video… Because it's through music Dave and I crossed paths, it's music that binds us together, and now it's with music that we will build our goals and dreams around. We give you a music video, a prenup video, and a wedding video all in one!"

The wedding film opens with a music video featuring one of the songs in their collaboration called "Up And Away." It's also interspersed with shots of the couple sharing an intimate conversation, and of course, selected video footage from the couple's wedding day.

Watch the video here: