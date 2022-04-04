Sorry, no results were found for
Entertainment

Nadine Lustre Is Living Her ~Best Life~ In France And Her Photos Are Giving Us Travel *FOMO*

Her French beau Christophe is certainly an 'Instagram boyfriend.'
by Cass Lazaro for Preview.ph | Just now
Nadine Lustre's France vacation
PHOTO: Instagram/nadine
Featured

There’s nothing quite like a trip to France, even for A-list celebrities. Nadine Lustre, who jet-setted recently with boyfriend Christophe Bariou, went to the stunning country for a trip, and boy, is she doing it in style. 

Whether she’s skiing on the storied alps of the region or casually admiring the picturesque views of Paris, Nadine never fails to decorate our feeds with major travel inspiration—letting us live the French life vicariously through her.

Below, allow us to take you along her wanderlust-filling vacation photos.

Nadine Lustre's vacation photos in France:

No trip to France is complete without a snapshot at the famed Eiffel Tower. We love how radiant Nadine looks in a ruffled white top, coupled by a clean, monochromatic beauty look.
PHOTO BY Instagram/nadine
Continue reading below ↓
The actress’ choice of lodging is a true gem. Le Refuge De Solaise has sweeping views of the mountain ranges in Val d'Isère, making it a breathtaking backdrop of Nadine’s sultry silhouette.
PHOTO BY Instagram/nadine
PHOTO BY Instagram/nadine
Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos
Nadine, highlighting the frame into Christophe’s freckles, compared it to constellations, an uber-romantic gesture that had their fans gushing.
PHOTO BY Instagram/nadine
Here's another glimpse of their gorgeous holiday view. What a way to fulfill winter wonderland fantasies.
PHOTO BY Instagram/nadine
Continue reading below ↓
PHOTO BY Instagram/nadine
The actress, looking radiant as ever, fine tuned a heavy-duty beauty routine that kept up with the freezing temperature of the slopes.
PHOTO BY Instagram/nadine
Continue reading below ↓
Nadine must've taken a style masterclass with the ultimate après-ski look.
PHOTO BY Instagram/nadine
It's seemingly a one-for-the-books kind of trip to the lovebirds, who joyously posed after a fun ski trip together.
PHOTO BY Instagram/nadine
Continue reading below ↓
PHOTO BY Instagram/nadine
PHOTO BY Instagram/nadine
Continue reading below ↓

We're happy to see you having a great time, Nadine!

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.
* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

READ MORE FROM COSMO:

LOL, We Love The Way Nadine Lustre *Shut Down* Yet Another Pregnancy Rumor

Nadine Lustre Says An Influencer Friend Used To Steal Money From Her

Nadine Lustre Says She's Still Open To Working With James Reid

Read more stories about