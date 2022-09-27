Here's Our First Look At Nadine Lustre In The Techno-Horror Film 'Deleter'

We finally have our first look at Nadine Lustre's next movie project.

Viva Films just dropped its teaser trailer for the psychological techno-horror film Deleter, and it's pretty dark and mysterious. Deleter is directed by filmmaker Mikhail Red, who is also behind the movies Eerie and Birdshot.

The teaser trailer—which is over a minute and a half long—will give you goosebumps.

In Deleter, Nadine plays Lyra who works as an online content moderation officer, otherwise known as a "deleter". That's because her job entails filtering graphic content and preventing these from being uploaded on the Internet.

According to a report by Variety, the film revolves around the deletion of a suicide video.

"The otherwise desensitized woman cannot escape from either her own troubled past or from a mysterious vengeful presence," Mikhail described.

Other celebs joining Nadine in Deleter include Jeffrey Hidalgo, Louise delos Reyes, and Mccoy de Leon.

Watch the Deleter teaser trailer here:

