Nadine Lustre On ~Getting Back Together~ With James Reid: ‘It’s time for us all to start a new chapter’

Nadine Lustre and James Reid’s reel-to-real love story surely made a lot of us swoon, and it’s undeniable that the two have built a strong and loyal fan base that continues to support them in their projects. That being said, it also can't be helped that there are some die-hard JaDine fans who are still *hoping* for the two to get back together as sweethearts IRL.

“Mag-2023 na po. It’s time for us all to start a new chapter,” says Nadine, who is rumored to be dating French businessman Christophe Bariou.

While a real-life JaDine comeback may not be possible, the actress says that she sees no problem in working with her ex-boyfriend for future projects. “We will see. We don’t know what to expect. That’s what I’ve been telling everyone,” she reveals during the press conference of her new movie, Deleter.

“If it’s a good project, why not? I’m a very collaborative person. Hindi naman kami magka-away.”

James and Nadine admitted to being a real-life couple in February 2016, shortly after their JaDine In Love concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Four years later, on January 20, 2020, the two confirmed their split through a statement read in an episode of Tonight With Boy Abunda.

