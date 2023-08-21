Nadine Lustre Responds To A Netizen Who *Claimed* That He Saw Christophe Bariou With Another Woman

Nadine Lustre's relationship with her BF Christophe Bariou has been pretty ~low-key~, but it seems like they still couldn't escape netizens' prying eyes, with some even commenting *accusations* on their Instagram accounts.

Just recently, a netizen claimed that Christophe was hanging out with another woman in Nadine's car.

"You've always been with her surfing, eating, and skating. [We're] just wondering why you always spend time with her while Nadine is in Manila. We just hope hindi mo niloloko si Nadine, mataas pa naman respeto namin sa [iyo]."

Nadine quickly responded to the allegations. "Stop acting like you're concerned. You're just another hater tryna create drama," she wrote.

"How rude and offensive. Lagi ko din kasama yung mga guy friends ko recently, but that doesn't mean I'm cheating. Di ba siya pwedeng magka-friends na girls? Di ko kaya yung backwards mentality mo teh."

Christophe also took to Instagram to comment on the issue. "Here's your award for showing your 'support and concern' in the [worst] way possible: By publicly insulting Nadine's partner on his page and comments section, asking her not to trust him and for believing and spreading chismis."

Nadine and Christophe were first spotted together in August 2021. However, their relationship was only *confirmed* when the actress posted a video of Christophe on her Instagram stories in November of the same year.