Nadine Lustre Snaps At A 'Clout Chaser' Who Said She Can Be A ‘Pulubi’ For Her Skin Color

Nadine Lustre is not having it! The actress, who has time and time again proved that she’s not one to back down from detractors, hit another serious note on social media as she subtly called out a Facebook page who bashed her for her skin color.

It all started when photos of her posed beside a fan circulated on social media, which news sites and fan pages were quick to pick up. While there’s no doubt that the photo was taken in a good light, a now-deleted Facebook page entitled Siargao Secret painted the actress in a tasteless manner.

In an English translation of the text, it reads, “Nadine Lustre nasira na ang beauty. Parang nasunog na ang balat dahil sa pag-itim sa surfing sa isla. Walang problema sa kanyang bf dahil may lahing French, mamumula lang pag nainitan. Pero si Nadine konti na lang pwede na maging pulubi sa pagiging maitim. Inday Nadine malapit ka na maging certified island girl or baka may bagong movie na darating ang serena na negra.”

On Twitter, the actress posted a shady comeback, which netizens alluded to the aforementioned post. She posted a Simpsons gif that states “clout chaser” and captioned it with “trash.” She even added, “Also if anyone finds out who owns that page, lmk (let me know). I just wanna say hello,” coupled with a loving face emoji.

Just recently, Nadine cast her mind back to the emotions she felt when she was bashed for her skin color when she was younger. She revealed, “I always get bashed [for] it because I’m naturally morena. People would say na, ‘Ay she’s dark, she’s not beautiful.’ You know, as a young girl who was going through that, it made me feel na I was ugly and I wasn’t worth it.”

Her insecurites hasn’t completely gone away, but she certainly feels more confident about herself, and is more headstrong now. “I still go though things. We all do. But I know how to handle it. I now know how to maneuver it. Now, I choose to handle them face on and head on.”

Keep being you Nadine, we’ll always be here for it.

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.