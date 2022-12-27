Aww, Nadine Lustre Thanks Non-Showbiz BF For Watching Her Movie ‘Deleter’

Nadine Lustre is once again a box office queen! The actress, who is now the subject of headlines after her superb performance in the blockbuster MMFF (Metro Manila Film Festival) entry Deleter, is grateful for the support of her fans and loved ones, especially her non-showbiz boyfriend Christophe Bariou.

In an interview, she expressed her appreciation to her beau, who is admittedly not a fan of the horror genre. "Napanood niya naman na. Excited siya. Pero hindi kasi siya mahilig sa horror movies. Pero sabi niya, manonood daw siya for me," she shared.

"Medyo kapag gusto ko manood ng horror movies, ayaw niya. So alam kong ayaw niya talaga. Pero [sabi niya sa akin before siya nanood] tatapangan niya ang sarili niya para mapanood daw niya," she added.

The psychological thriller follows the story of content moderator Lyra as a “mysterious vengeful presence” starts to hound her as she also struggles to escape her “own troubled past.”

The film is a far cry from what Nadine’s previous movies used to be, and she encourages people to watch it in the cinemas for an elevated experience. "Iba rin kasi 'pag sa sinehan mo mapapanood ang horror movie kaysa sa TV lang. Iba sa pakiramdam. Kasi 'yung audio, surround sound, ganun. Kaya iba talaga ang pakiramdam kapag sa sinehan mo mapapanood," she said.

Joining her in the cast are Mccoy de Leon and Louise delos Reyes.