OMG, Neri Naig Gifts Chito Miranda A Yacht For His Birthday

Neri Naig just revealed the *expensive* gift she gave husband Chito Miranda for his 46th birthday.

Neri took to Instagram to share a photo of a yacht, with the caption, "Happy birthday, baby ko! Surprise! May maliit na kaming yate. Parang pinalaking speed boat lang pero may bedroom, mini sala, at banyo!"

She also shared how excited she is in taking the luxury boat for a ride.



"Tamang tambay lang sa dagat with our family and friends. Maganda rin mag-fishing kasi mahilig kami mag-fishing."

The actress-turned-entrepreneur said they plan to rent out the yacht to get the most out of their big-ticket purchase: "Syempre bilang wais na misis, ipapa-rent din namin ito soon para makabawi-bawi naman kahit paano."

She added, "Anong name ng yate? Margarita! Since hindi girl ang naging baby namin, dito na lang namin ipinangalan.Wala pa kaming jet ski pero balak ko na rin pag-ipunan."

Aside from the yacht, Neri has also invested in real estate, purchasing a condominium unit at Pico de Loro in Nasugbu. Batangas.

Neri and Chito have been married since 2014. They have two sons, Miggy and Cash.