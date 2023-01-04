Yikes! Netizens Are Calling Out McCoy De Leon For Allegedly *Cheating* On Elisse Joson

Weeks before entering the new year, whispers of an alleged fallout between McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson started circulating online when the former wrote a cryptic post on Instagram. “Lagi mong tatandaan na mahal kita,” McCoy captioned his post, pertaining to his daughter Felize who's with him in the photo.

While the two have yet to confirm the ~real~ status of their relationship, netizens have been *accusing* McCoy of allegedly cheating on Elisse after a photo of him with a non-showbiz woman went viral online.

Fans of Elisse and McCoy aired their frustration on Twitter, noting that the two also separated for a year back in 2018 when the actor grew “tired” of fighting for their relationship. In June 2021, however, they both confirmed that they were back together.

Elisse and McCoy first met on the set of Be Careful With My Heart, but it wasn’t until their Pinoy Big Brother stint when fans started noticing their chemistry. The two became a couple in 2017, and in October 2021, the actress confirmed that she gave birth to their baby girl, Felize.

As of writing, neither Elisse nor McCoy has commented on the issue.

