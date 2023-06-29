Netizens Are *Shipping* Andrea Brillantes And Adie After They Were Spotted At Bruno Mars' Concert

ICYMI, Bruno Mars had our Instagram feeds buzzing last weekend after his epic, sold-out concerts at the Philippine Arena on June 24 and 25. The star-studded event attracted a slew of celebrities, including fan-favorites Maine Mendoza, Gabbi Garcia, Khalil Ramos, and Gen Z star Andrea Brillantes.

As a true Bruno Mars fan, the actress couldn't help but share a video of her *exhilarating* concert experience. But her followers, being the keen observers they are, quickly spotted something ~interesting~: Blythe was jamming along with Filipino singer Adie!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)

Now, this isn’t the first time these two have been in one frame. In fact, the actress starred in the singer’s music video for “Tahanan,” which was released in April 2022. In the video, Blythe and Adie played a young couple in their ~honeymoon phase~, which is probably why fans couldn’t help but notice the undeniable chemistry between the two.

Adie - Tahanan (Official Music Video)

“Bagay kayo ni Adie!” one netizen quips.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Baka kayo talaga ni [Adie] para sa isa’t isa,” says another.

Instagram/blythe

Instagram/blythe

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Instagram/blythe



Just because the two were spotted vibing together doesn't automatically mean they're an item, though! But hey, they definitely make an awesome duo, whether it's as friends or something more.

We hope you had the best time, Blythe and Adie!