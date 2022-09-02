LOL! Heart Evangelista Posted A Photo Of A Face Cleansing Device And Netizens Thought It Was A Vibrator

Heart Evangelista keeps it real even when it comes to juicy sex confessions. In fact, she even talked about her past relationships and one-night stands in one of her YouTube vlogs! However, the Filipina actress has always kept it pretty ~*wholesome*~ on Instagram, often limiting her posts to her travels, designer collections, and beauty endorsements. So when she posted a photo of a device that *looked* like a sex toy, best believe that the Internet went crazy!

Instagram/iamhearte

Continue reading below ↓

“Ladies, don’t forget to exfoliate!” the actress wrote on Instagram, promoting the VITASENSE Selene Handy Pro Face Cleansing Device from her own beauty and wellness company, Pure Living. At first look, however, netizens initially thought that the product was a vibrator—and they had the most hilarious comments on Heart’s post!

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Even Magic 89.9 host Sam YG poked fun at the post, inviting Heart to guest on their ~not-so-wholesome~ radio show, Boys Night Out. "Baka [kailangan] din namin 'yan!" he commented.

Well, we’re guessing the handy face cleansing device will sell out after this!

MORE FROM COSMO:

Heart Evangelista On Unlearning Excessive Shopping Habits: ‘I had a change of heart’

Continue reading below ↓

Heart Evangelista Opens Up About Her Past Sex Life: ‘Lahat ng naka-one night stand ko, naging kami’

Heart Evangelista Just Painted On Jinkee Pacquiao’s Pink Hermès Bag, And It Looks Gorgeous