Netizens Defend KC Concepcion From Bashers: ‘Is it a crime to gain weight?’

Body shaming has no place in our society, especially on the powerful platform of social media. Recently, the spotlight has fallen on actress KC Concepcion, who has faced unnecessary criticism about her figure. In a world that thrives on celebrating diversity and embracing individuality, it's disheartening to witness such negative comments directed at someone who's clearly winning in life.

Beauty queen Ganiel Krishna, a fellow celebrity, and many other women stepped up to voice support for KC, emphasizing that true beauty radiates from within.

“KC is super beautiful inside out. I hope people stop commenting on someone’s appearance. You all don’t have any idea about the internal criticisms she’s already battling,” she said in a comment on PEP.ph’s Instagram page.

Netizens also defended KC Concepcion's right to be free from judgment about her body size.

“Whatever her body shape and type is, she is beautiful inside and out. Now I think it’s time for you people na tignan yung sarili nyo naman. Kya nyo bang sabihin to sa sarili nyo?” one netizen said.

Another added, “Eh ano naman kung mataba, krimen ba un? Kaloka mga ibang tao! Napakabait ni KC in person, hindi siya plastic na artista. Kahit ano pa tumaba or pumayat siya, maganda pa din sya inside and out.”

A netizen also called out the negative comments, citing her hypothyroid condition. “She has PCOS, stop giving negative comments. I too have hypothyroidism, unexplained weight gain, You don’t know what we’re going through. Frustrated na kami sa aming timbang sabay sasabayan pa ng mga ganyan sa mga taong walang feelings.”

Back in 2020, KC revealed she was battling polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS, a hormonal disorder that causes irregular menstruation, excess hair growth, weight gain, and acne, among many others.

KC then said her weight gain stopped her from accepting projects. "I always want to be at my best. I want to be physically fit. I want to look good. I want to get my body tight. When I look good, I feel good and that’s what you serve people on screen. It’s as simple as that,” she told Tim Yap in a 2020 interview.

But now we’re happy that KC is back in the game with the film Asian Persuasion. In the press conference, she said she was elated to be back in the Philippines, and that she remains grateful for her fans’ support.

Here's the deal: body shaming is so last season. KC's journey–and everyone else's–is their own business. Let's make social media a place where we high-five each other, lift each other up, and spread those good vibes.



