Netizens Have Mixed Reactions To Coco Martin And Julia Montes *Confirming* Their Relationship

In case you haven't heard, Julia Montes and Coco Martin have recently sent *shockwaves* through social media by confirming their long-speculated romantic relationship. The news has left some fans ecstatic, eager to celebrate the two stars who have captivated audiences with their on-screen chemistry. Amidst the excitement, however, Coco finds himself embroiled in controversy as he publicly admits to being in a relationship with Julia since 2011, back when the actress was only 16 years old.

"Basta kami, hindi naman na kaming mga bata. Kung ano ‘yung nakikita at iniisip ng mga tao, ‘yun na ‘yun. Mas masarap ‘yung pakiramdam na pribado ang buhay namin, tahimik. Walang mga issue. Ito, masaya kami,” the actor shared in an interview with entertainment reporter MJ Felipe.

“Napakasarap ng pakiramdam namin dahil 12 years na kaming magkasama, pero pareho pa rin tulad ng dati. Nilu-look forward namin kapag may project na magkasama kami and then kapag may pagkakataon, nakakalabas kami, nakikita kami ng mga tao pero name-maintain namin ang privacy sa buhay namin."

Hours after the news was reported, netizens aired their mixed reactions to Coco and Julia's dating confirmation.

"I am solely basing this on their answers on this interview ah… but if 2011 ang anniversary nila, that makes Julia 16 years old and Coco 30 years old by the time they got together," says one netizen.

"The way Julia Montes was a child (she was 16!!!) when Coco Martin, a man at his grown age of 29, started trying to make a move on her makes me sick," says another.

"28 pa lang si Julia Montes, 41 na si Coco Martin. Tapos 12 years na relasyon? Do the math everyone. This is a blatant admission of pedophilia. This is not something na dapat ikatuwa," one comment reads.

Several netizens are urging Coco and Julia to address the allegations in order to clarify the situation. According to one Twitter user, "This is not how we expect Coco Martin and Julia Montes relationship admission would turn out on public. I think CocoJul needs to clear things up regarding the grooming allegations cause [these are] not some allegations you can just dismiss."

On the other hand, some devoted CocoJul fans are rallying behind the couple, flooding them with messages of support for their relationship.

"Kaming mga solid CocoJul ay sobrang saya. Sa 12 years niyong magka love team hanggang sa dumating ang tamang panahon na nagmahalan kayo. Wag niyo iisipin ang sasabihin ng mga taong perpekto. Basta masaya kayo at walang inaargrabyadong tao," one fan tweeted.

Another supporter says that this might be the reason Coco and Julia wanted privacy in the first place. "This is for sure the reason why gusto nila ng privacy. Kasi kayo lang din naninira. Masaya sila so anong problema niyo. Kayo lang gumagawa ng issue. Paki-alam niyo ba kung ilang taon na sila," they said.

