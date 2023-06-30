Netizens Seek Justice For Awra Briguela After She Was Arrested Amid Brawling Incident

On June 29, a video of Awra Briguela getting handcuffed by the police outside a pub in Makati City quickly went viral on social media. According to the Southern Police District (SPD), the 19-year-old actress reportedly confronted a group of men and “demanded” that one of them remove his shirt. When the request was declined, Awra allegedly tore his shirt, which sparked a physical altercation.

The actress is facing charges of physical injuries, alarm and scandal, direct assault, and disobedience to a person in authority.

Hours after the incident, content creator Zayla Nakajima, who was with Awra at the bar, took to social media to clarify the rumors circulating online. In a now-deleted post, Zayla narrated that Awra was merely protecting her group of friends from the men who allegedly tried to sexually harass them.

Instagram/simpforzayla

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Awra received an outpouring of support from netizens, as well as renowned celebrities and personalities. Among them was YouTuber Riva Quenery, a close friend of Awra for several years, who stood firmly in her defense.

“Isang malaking katanungan lang 'yung nasa isip ko at ng maraming tao na kung bakit si Awra lang ang pinosasan at inaresto? Nasaan 'yung mga ibang lalaking na-involve sa away?” she said in a tweet.

“Laliman niyo naman ang imbestigasyon niyo. Hindi 'yung alam niyo nang mali, pinaninindigan niyo pa. So nasaan na yung mga nanghipo sa mga kaibigan ni Awra? Nasaan na 'yung sumapak sa kanila na kahit may pulis na dumating eh hindi nagsitigil at kay Awra lang lahat naka-focus.”

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Drag performer Marina Summers also called out the police for their “excessive use of force” when Awra was getting handcuffed.

“The excessive use of force was questionable. Based on the videos, Awra was unarmed. The heavy manhandling was unnecessary. Makati Poblacion is such a cruel place for queer people,” she said.

“Makati Police where is this energy to that guy who allegedly sexually harassed the girl Awra was trying to protect and defend? Takot na takot ba kayo sa mga queer people?”

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Netizens also aired their thoughts on Twitter.

“The arrest of Awra is a testament that the Philippines is NOT accepting of LGBTQ+ individuals and moreso, the system is built to benefit male privilege. Imagine defending your friend who was subjected to harassment and YOU are depicted to be the villain,” says one netizen.

Twitter

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Scary, disturbing, and disgusting. Imagine framing someone's justified deed as a public nuisance instead of focusing on the problem on-hand: they were HARASSED. We stand with Awra. May all homophobic bigots, harassers, and their enablers get what they deserve: HELL.”

Twitter

As of writing, the hashtag #JusticeforAwra has received over 40K tweets.