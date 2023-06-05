Sorry, no results were found for
OMG, Is Bea Alonzo *Engaged* To Dominic Roque?

Netizens are speculating that the couple got engaged during their romantic beach date!
by Cosmopolitan Philippines | 4 hours ago
PHOTO: Instagram/dominicroque
You guys, are Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque ready to take their relationship to the next level? ICYMI, the two recently set social media ablaze when they posted a series of photos from their dreamy dinner date by the beach.

The photos displayed an *exquisite* setup with a breathtaking sunset serving as the backdrop. Candlelit tables adorned with flowers and a cozy atmosphere set the stage for a truly romantic evening. Of course, the chemistry between the couple was undeniable, too!

The date looked so ~*romantic*~ that netizens began to speculate if the two actually got engaged!

"Wait, why does it look like a proposal? Omg!" says one fan.

"Lumuhod na ba?" another one quips.

While the two have neither confirmed nor denied the speculations, their undeniable chemistry continues to make us feel kilig. Stay strong, Bea and Dom!

