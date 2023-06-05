OMG, Is Bea Alonzo *Engaged* To Dominic Roque?

You guys, are Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque ready to take their relationship to the next level? ICYMI, the two recently set social media ablaze when they posted a series of photos from their dreamy dinner date by the beach.

The photos displayed an *exquisite* setup with a breathtaking sunset serving as the backdrop. Candlelit tables adorned with flowers and a cozy atmosphere set the stage for a truly romantic evening. Of course, the chemistry between the couple was undeniable, too!

Instagram/dominicroque

Instagram/dominicroque

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓



The date looked so ~*romantic*~ that netizens began to speculate if the two actually got engaged!

"Wait, why does it look like a proposal? Omg!" says one fan.

"Lumuhod na ba?" another one quips.

Instagram/dominicroque

Instagram/dominicroque

Instagram/dominicroque

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now



While the two have neither confirmed nor denied the speculations, their undeniable chemistry continues to make us feel kilig. Stay strong, Bea and Dom!