Nico Bolzico Had The ~*Cutest*~ Instagram Updates For Thylane's First Farm Field Trip

Nico Bolzico and his daughter, Thylane, went on the most ~*adorable*~ field trip to a farm in Argentina!
The father-and-daughter pair left the Philippines several days ago for what Nico hashtagged as "#TiliElPadreSoloTrip." Nico even shared a video of Thylane singing in the plane as they pass the time for the long-haul flight.
In Nico's Instagram Stories on August 20, the doting dad documented Thylane's first trip to the farm together with Nico's dad. He posted, "First farm day of her life!"
Nico's succeeding posts show him and Thylane as they make the rounds at the farm: Checking on the sheep, chasing after horses, checking out the animal pens with her grandpa, training the farm's German Shepherd dog, going on a two-hour horseback ride, and warming up by the fire.
It looks like Thylane had a ~*blast*~ at their family's farm, as evidenced in Nico's final post from the field trip that showed a knocked-out Thylane fast asleep in her baby seat. So precious!
We can't wait to see more of Nico and Thylane's super cute bonding moments!
