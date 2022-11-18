Nico Bolzico's Makeup Tutorial By Thylane Is All The ~Good Vibes~ You'll Need To Start The Weekend

Solenn Heussaff's hubby Nico Bolzico just uploaded a new feel-good Instagram reel to kick off the weekend featuring the ~cutest~ makeup tutorial by Thylane–and it involves a lot of color and glitters!

Posted on November 18, the doting dad uploaded a video where he let Thylane apply makeup on his face. He hilariously referred to Thylane as a "professional makeup artist" with "professional products" that showed the face paint materials. Nico even included a thoughtful voice-over documenting all the steps to achieve a "no makeup" makeup technique.”

Nico joked, "Great for night dates, they can see you better with the glitters; for a Sunday brunch, perfectly matched with a colorful dress!"

"You don't need to follow the steps 100%, you can add your own twist! Tag us to see your 'no makeup' look," he urged his 1.7 million Instagram followers.

Nico often shares endearing yet entertaining posts about parenthood, being a "bullied husband"and spending lots of quality time with Thylane. He even documented Thylane's very first vlog as his daughter was beginning to learn how to speak and thoughtfully included subtitles after his followers requested them.

