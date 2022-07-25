Nicole Scherzinger Formed One Direction, As Seen On 2010 'The X-Factor UK' Footage

It's true: There was a magical moment before One Direction, the phenomenal boy band, was formed.

The X Factor shared never-before-seen footage of how One Direction was formed. It was uploaded just in time for the boy band's 12th anniversary (July 23, 2022). It revealed that judge Nicole Scherzinger had a significant role in the process.

The video starts with the first time Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan were invited onstage in 2010. Instead of being solo performers, they were chosen by the The X-Factor UK judges to be in a group.

It then backtracks on how the deliberation happened backstage. Nicole and fellow judge Simon Cowell were going through photos of the boys, supposedly “rejected singers.” On the table were Niall and Harry's photos that were paired. “It’s the cutest boy band ever,” she said! Then, Louis' photo was grouped together with the two. “The little girls are gonna love them,” Nicole insisted.

“They’re just too talented to get rid of,” Nicole said as she was forming the group. “They have just the right look and the right charisma on stage, I think they’ll be really great in a boy band together. They’re like little stars. You can’t get rid of little stars, so you put them all together,” she asserted.

After Liam's photo was added to the 1D group, Nicole emphasized how vital Liam would be to the mix. “He can actually maybe be the leader,” she insisted. “It looks unbelievable,” Nicole said about the photo pile.

Zayn was eventually added and the rest, as we know, is history. We owe it to Miss Nicole for fighting for our 1D boys!

Watch the never before seen footage here:

NEVER BEFORE SEEN footage of One Direction's formation | The X Factor UK

