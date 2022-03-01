Thai Actress Nida 'Tangmo' Patcharaveerapong Was Found Dead In A Bangkok River

Sad news. Thai actress Nida "Tangmo" Patcharaveerapong was found dead in a river in Bangkok after a 38-hour search.

According to The Bangkok Post, Tangmo was reported to have fallen off a speedboat on February 24. Her body, which was found on Saturday floating in the Chao Phraya River, was identified by her brother, Dayos Detjob. The river is approximately one kilometer away from where she had allegedly fallen off.

Tangmo was said to have fallen into the river at around 10 p.m. and was not wearing a life jacket. She was with five other people on the speedboat when the incident happened. These included her personal managers, the speedboat's owner, a founder and CEO of a digital consultancy agency, and the partner of a high-end barbershop. She was said to have been relieving herself at the rear end of the boat when she fell into the river. She reportedly refused to wear a life vest since she was going to have her photos taken.

Tangmo's mother, Panida Sirayutthayothin, suspects foul play based on the autopsy report, as sand was found in Tangmo's lungs. She also does not believe that the toilet on the boat was broken at the time.

"Tangmo was a star. It's hard to imagine her going to the rear of the boat for that," said Sirayutthayothin. "Someone might not have been pleased Tangmo was there."

The owner of the speedboat, Tanupat "Por" Lerttaweewit, as well as the driver, Phaiboon "Robert" Trikanjananun, face charges of operating an unauthorized vessel and negligence leading to the death of a person.

Tangmo is one of Thailand's most popular actresses. She appeared in the movie The Fallen Leaf and the series Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence.

Our thoughts go out to 'Tangmo' and her family at this time.