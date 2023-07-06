Who Is Olivia Rodrigo's Newest Heartbreak Song 'Vampire' About?

Olivia Rodrigo just dropped "Vampire"—the first single off her new album GUTS—and Twitter has already decided that it's about her ex Zack Bia. Mostly based on lyrics like "and every girl I ever talked to told me you were bad, bad news" and "six months of torture you sold as some forbidden paradise."

Olivia Rodrigo - vampire (Official Music Video)

And yeah, the situation on Twitter is basically just....

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Though, honestly, some people think the song is about Olivia's other recent ex, Adam Faze:

Either way, though:

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

If you want to analyze the lyrics yourself, check 'em out below, courtesy of Genius.

[Verse 1]

Hate to give the satisfaction asking how you're doing now

How's the castle built off people?you?pretend to care?about?

Just what you wanted

Look at you,?cool guy, you got it

I see the parties and the diamonds sometimes when I close my eyes

Six months of torture you sold as some forbidden paradise

I loved you truly

You gotta laugh at the stupidity



[Chorus]

'Cause I've made some real big mistakes

But you make the worst one look fine

I should've known it was strange

You only come out at night

I used to think I was smart

But you made me look so naïve

The way you sold me for parts

As you sunk your teeth into me, oh

Bloodsucker, famefucker

Bleedin' me dry like a goddamn vampire



[Verse 2]

And every girl I ever talked to told me you were bad, bad news

You called them crazy, God, I hate the way I called them crazy too

You're so convincing

How do you lie without flinching? (How do you lie? How do you lie? How do you lie?)

Oh, what a mesmerizing, paralyzing, fucked up little thrill

Can't figure out just how you do it and God knows I never will

Went for me and not her

'Cause girls your age know better



[Chorus]

I've made some real big mistakes

But you make the worst one look fine

I should've known it was strange

You only come out at night

I used to think I was smart

But you made me look so naïve

The way you sold me for parts

As you sunk your teeth into me, oh

Bloodsucker, famefucker

Bleedin' me dry like a goddamn vampire



[Bridge]

(Ah)

You said it was true love, but wouldn't that be hard?

You can't love anyone 'cause that would mean you had a heart

I tried to help you out, now I know that I can't

'Cause how you think's the kind of thing I'll never understand



[Chorus]

I've made some real big mistakes

But you make the worst one look fine

I should've known it was strange

You only come out at night

I used to think I was smart

But you made me look so naïve

The way you sold me for parts

As you sunk your teeth into me, oh

Bloodsucker, famefucker

Bleedin' me dry like a goddamn vampire

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

*This story originally appeared on Cosmopolitan.com. Minor edits have been made by Cosmo.ph editors.