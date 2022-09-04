BRB, Crying: Exes Paolo Benjamin And Bea Lorenzo Star In Ben&Ben's Newest MV

If you've recently gone through a breakup, you'll probably cry buckets after watching Ben&Ben's latest music video for their song, "The Ones We Once Loved." That's because it actually stars the folk-pop band's Paolo Benjamin and his ex-girlfriend, singer-songwriter Bea Lorenzo.

In the music video, we get a feel of how their relationship evolved, from happier days—where the lighting is much brighter—to more problematic times, where the lighting gets darker and moodier.

Towards the end of the music video, we see Bea back in her room, alone, but seemingly more peaceful. What makes the MV even more saddening is that it includes clips from when they were still together. Sob.

"We recognize that it is quite rare to attain the kind of closure that Pao and Bea have, and much more so create a piece of art that gives respect and honor to the relationship that has passed," said Ben&Ben in a statement.

It looks like Paolo and Bea were together for five years before officially calling it quits

Watch Ben&Ben's "The Ones We Once Loved' music video here:

