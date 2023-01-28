Paolo Contis Says His *Biggest Fear* Is For His Children To 'Hate' Him

For the first time since his split with LJ Reyes in 2021, Paolo Contis opened up about his relationship with his estranged daughters Summer, Xonia, and Xalene. Summer is his daughter with LJ, while Xonia and Xalene are his children with his estranged wife Lian Paz.

Instagram/paolo_contis

In a recent interview with Boy Abunda, the actor reveals that he hasn’t seen his children for years now. “The last time I saw Xonia and Xalene, mga six or seven years ago when we went to Cebu. And then, naputol na naman,” he shares. “Kay Summer, mag-t-two years ko na siyang hindi nakakausap. I reached out though, I tried to reach out. But as I always say, forgiveness takes time. Healing takes time, and I’m giving that to LJ.”

Instagram/liankatrina

Paolo also admits that his biggest fear is for his children to end up *hating* him. “Kung pag-uusapan yung love, sobrang love ko sila. Pero, reality lang, hindi naman [sila] sa akin lumaki, especially si Xonia at Xalene, diba? So, yung para ma-hate nila ako, yun ang pinaka-fear ko,” he says.

“To be honest, nasa stage ako na maging magkaibigan tayo eventually. Okay na yun, civil lang, wag lang galit. Hindi ko kailangan na mahalin nila ako kasi hindi ko yun masisisi. Hopefully, it will come. Pero that’s my biggest fear…is for them to actually hate me.”

